Kirstie Alley passes away aged 71

Kirstie Alley, one of the most enduring movie and TV stars of the 80s and 90s, has passed away at the age of 71.

The death was announced in a statement released by the star's children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, via her social media.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…" it read. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

It continued: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

Kirstie's death was announced by her two children

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," it concluded.

While Kirstie worked steadily in films and TV throughout the 80s, she gained her major breakthrough playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers and in movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous and the Emmy-winning David's Mother.

She starred in additional shows like Veronica's Closet and Scream Queens, even heading her own short-lived sitcom, Kirstie.

The actress was a fixture on television, even placing as a runner-up on the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars as well as on the 2nd season of Celebrity Big Brother.

The actress was also a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother

Kirstie was married first to Bob Alley and then to Parker Stevenson, which ended in 1997. She adopted son True and daughter Lillie with Parker, and was also a grandmother to True's son Waylon.

