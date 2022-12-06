Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment Where could the TV fixture be?

Fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan were taken by surprise to see Kelly Ripa on the latest episode of the show with a new co-host beside her.

Instead of Ryan Seacrest occupying his usual spot, here's who Kelly brought out to host the show.

While it wasn't explicitly stated where Ryan was, he revealed the reason for his absence on his own social media page, with his time being taken up by another big venture.

The longtime TV host is in Los Angeles, shooting for the upcoming 21st season of American Idol with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

"It's Hollywood Week here for American Idol," he said in a clip he posted on his Instagram Stories. "21st year of doing this show!"

He captioned his clip with the date for the season premiere, writing: "Filming for @americanidol season 21, you'll see it all soon starting Feb 19th"

Instead of Ryan, Kelly hosted Live with Josh Groban on Tuesday

"Look who's back!" Kelly said as she and Josh walked out onto the studio floor to cheers from their crew, with the singer looking quite sharp in a white blazer and matching pants teamed with a brown sweater.

"Josh Groban is back in the house," she excitedly stated, as he gleefully responded: "Thank you for having me, hello!"

They got to reminiscing about the previous times he'd co-hosted, which spanned all the way back to when the show was in quarantine and was being filmed at home.

"I came on with my laptop, that's a weird thing," Josh said, but Kelly couldn't hide her love for being able to host in the comfort of her own home.

Ryan, meanwhile, is in LA filming American Idol

"I was unashamed in my love for shooting the show at home without pants on," she quipped, adding: "It was so great just to have a bowl of cereal in between my legs."

The adult contemporary singer concurred, adding: "I'm in like a jacket, blazer, button down shirt, and they're like 'Okay, Josh, we're gonna have you wave to Times Square in 3, 2, 1…' And I'm like 'I'm not wearing any pants.'"

