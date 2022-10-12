How Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson cult

Angela Lansbury very sadly passed away on Tuesday, and fans of the beloved Murder, She Wrote actress have been sharing tales to celebrate her amazing life, with one admirer revealing on Twitter that the star moved her family to Ireland after her daughter got involved with the notorious cult leader Charles Manson – who conspired to murder Sharon Tate and six others in 1969.

MORE: Angela Lansbury passes away at the age of 96

Back in 2014, Angela revealed that her daughter Diedre had been spending time with the Manson family, while her son became heavily involved in drugs. She told the Daily Mail: "It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beauty and the Beast sang by Angela Lansbury

She continued: "She was one of many youngsters who knew him — and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it. I said to [husband] Peter [Shaw], 'We have to leave.' So we upped sticks and moved the family to a house I found in County Cork. I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother and it was also somewhere my children wouldn't be exposed to any more bad influences."

Charles Manson led the Manson Family

She added that her children did very well in Ireland, and that Dierdre is now married and owns a restaurant with her partner. The Beauty and the Beast actress went on to say she believed either one or both of her children might have died if they hadn't moved from LA. Speaking in her memoir, Member of the Family, Diane Lake also revealed that Dierdre would often give her clothes and let her spend time at their family home, which was usually empty.

RELATED: Tom Cruise makes video appearance to mourn loss of lawyer to the stars

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck mourn death of beloved friend during celebration of life event in Miami

Angela's three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, released a statement following her sad death which read: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Angela moved to help her children, Deirdre and Anthony

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.