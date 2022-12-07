Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy future revealed by co-star

Ellen Pompeo left many fans heartbroken after announcing back in November that she would be leaving the Grey's Anatomy team.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo bids sad farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 19 seasons - 'I am eternally grateful'

After having played the central namesake character, Meredith Grey, for 19 seasons, the actress hung up her stethoscope, although she won't be completely gone.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Grey's Anatomy hits milestone 400 episodes

Co-star Chandra Wilson spoke with Laverne Cox at the People's Choice Awards about the character's future on the show, and there's definitely hope.

"Meredith never knows what she's doing so Meredith is taking care of the baby in Boston," she said. "That's what the plans are, but you know things never go as planned on Grey's Anatomy.

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker mourns death of beloved Today Show behind-the-scenes member

"Meredith is still a part of every episode, still doing the voiceovers for every episode and she gets to come through, and ebb and flow all through the season."

Ellen herself confirmed that she'd be making future appearances on the show throughout the season, saying: "I think I am really just in the finale this year.

Ellen won a People's Choice Award on Tuesday for her iconic role

"I think we've aired six or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

Not only did the show walk away with the Choice TV Drama of 2022 award, Ellen herself won the Choice TV Star of 2022 prize.

MORE: Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo's divisive Malibu home she's set to change

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment

She announced her decision to take a step back from the show with a photograph accompanied by a statement that read: "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!

"Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!

The star announced she'd be taking a step back after 19 seasons

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.