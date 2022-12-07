Al Roker mourns death of beloved Today Show behind-the-scenes member The NBC News star has been dealing with a struggle of his own

Al Roker has had a tough time the past few weeks, dealing with hospitalizations following the emergence of blood clots on his lungs.

However, the Today Show star is seemingly on the road to recovery and made his return to social media since his return to the hospital.

VIDEO: Al Roker's health battle in his own words

The return was a somber one, though, as it was to mourn the loss of a beloved member of the show's behind-the-scenes team.

Al posted a photograph of himself with stage manager Mark Traub and spoke of his cheerful demeanor, specifically his distinctive laugh.

"The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," he penned.

"Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care, Mark. You are so missed."

Al mourned the death of his former Today Show stage manager

Fans also responded with sadness as one commented: "Condolences to the Today Show family," while another also said: "So sorry for your loss. I can still hear that laugh in my head."

The beloved host has been off from Today for several weeks due to ill health, though he had returned home on Thursday, 24 November, just in time to spend the holidays with his family.

His entire Today family have been wishing him well, with the NBC daytime show posting a tribute to the star on Instagram after he was rushed back to hospital.

He was, in fact, even given a special honor by being included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in person.

The NBC News anchor was made part of their Christmas video

While the rest of the core cast made their appearances in the fun and festive clip, Al was involved by several of the members holding cut-out signs with his face on them, showing that he was definitely loved and remembered by his colleagues.

