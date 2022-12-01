Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo's divisive Malibu home she's set to change The actress is an interiors pro

Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo, 53, has a breathtaking Malibu beach house where she lives with her husband Chris Ivery her three children, Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, eight, and Eli Christopher, six.

Ellen invited Architectural Digest into her weekend pad to show it off, and she admitted she "manifested" her dream home and it's set for a big change.

WATCH: See inside Ellen Pompeo's LA kitchen

The article revealed that the family have purchased the property behind their home with plans to expand it.

The star enjoys curating the interiors herself, and speaking to the magazine she revealed: "Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they’re at a spa. But I love design that tells a story."

The actress opened the doors to her home

The star added: "I truly enjoy the craft and art of houses. It exercises a different creative muscle."

The outside of the building is clad in wood and the position of the property offers up sweeping vistas across the beach.

The master bedroom features a show-stopping four-poster bed which steals the show, and the beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the stunning views and provide access to a veranda.

Ellen's home is very modern

With a distinctly modern feel, the dining space has lights which hang from the ceiling, grey bench style seating and a black marble wall.

Throughout the property, tones are kept largely neutral with black and whites as well as greys but there are also pops of green peppered here and there.

Ellen's home may be good enough to grace the pages of AD, but the interiors actually left fans divided when shared on Instagram.

"Beautiful home. A bit too much marble for my taste but I appreciate the aesthetic," penned one follower, and: "Inside is a tad depressing."

The family have a resience in LA too

Others wrote comments like: "Beautiful home," underneath the photos of the glossy magazine shoot, defending Ellen's modern design choices.

