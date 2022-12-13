Will there be a season three of The White Lotus? Season two came to an end this week…

The White Lotus returned for a second season last month and fans were loving seeing a brand new group of guests enjoy all that the hotel chain has to offer. But rather than a luxury complex in Hawaii, it was a gorgeous hotel in Sicily that became the location of another series of shocking events.

But after the epic finale (no spoilers here! But you can check out our explainer of the ending) fans are wondering if Mike White will be bringing back the show for more episodes. Here's what we know…

Will there be a season three of The White Lotus?

In short, yes! HBO recently revealed that a third season of the drama is definitely happening and, given its huge popularity, the online response and the slew of award wins, we're not surprised.

Francesca Orsi, an executive vice president at HBO, said in a statement confirming the news: "It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows."

Did you watch The White Lotus season two?

She continued: "And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together." Mike also expressed his happiness at the renewal: "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators."

Season three is definitely happening

What will happen in The White Lotus season three?

Given season three's renewal has only just happened, the plot is not yet known. But that hasn't stopped the director from coming up with a few exciting ideas. Season one took place in Hawaii, while the second occurred in Europe, and Mike has suggested the third could take place in Asia.

"The first season highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season will be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," he explained in the aftershow. "It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

