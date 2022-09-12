Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating? Find out who is dating who in the Euphoria cast

Euphoria has been nominated for an incredible 16 Emmy awards - and it's easy to see why. The stylist, chaotic drama looks at the trials and tribulations of teen life, including relationships, exploring sexuality and drug use - and frankly would put Skins characters to shame with their antics!

Thankfully, the cast's real-life love lives are much less tumultuous than their characters - but just as exciting! Here is everything we know about the cast's relationship statuses...

Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland are arguably one of the most popular celebrity couples on the planet right now. The pair began sparking rumours when they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together but always insisted that they were just friends. However, in July of last year, their relationship was confirmed when the two were pictured kissing in Tom's car in LA. The couple has been going strong ever since and the pair have reportedly invested in a house together in South West London.

Zendaya and Tom both star in the Spider-Man movies

Hunter Schafer

Hunter is dating her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike, after initially sparking rumours when the pair were spotted holding hands leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood in January. Speaking about their romance, Dominic told GQ: "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated. Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, [expletive] months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly." Aw!

Hunter is rumoured to be dating one of her Euphoria co-stars

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira is currently in a relationship with musician Elle Puckett and has been since 2019. Elle posted a sweet snap of the pair embracing in a kiss back in September 2020, captioning the photo: "true love’s kiss."

Elle posted this sweet picture to Instagram

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is reportedly dating influencer Olivia Jade. The pair were first linked after being photographed together in LA. While neither of them have confirmed the romance, a source recently told People that the pair are in a casual relationship. The rumours come shortly after the actor's split from model Kaia Gerber after one year of dating.

Jacob was formally linked to model Kaia Gerber

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney is believed to be in a relationship with 37-year-old restaurant owner Jonathan Davino. The 24-year-old has reportedly been dating Jonathon since 2018. The pair have been spotted together numerous times, including sitting courtside at a basketball game. The couple were also snapped kissing in the sea while on holiday in Hawaii in November 2020. More recently, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a boat trip in Italy.

Sydney is dating restaurant owner Jonathan Davino

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie has been in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj, also known as JMSN, since 2017. The couple are believed to have met when the actress starred in Christian's music video, Slide, in 2017. The pair have since been photographed out in public together, including in October 2020 when they were photographed holding hands on a beach in Miami.

Alexa is in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow is rumoured to be dating former Euphoria actor Lukas Gage, who played Tyler Clarkson for four episodes in season one. While neither of them have confirmed a romance, they have been frequently posing for Instagram photos together over the last few months. The actress was previously linked to British talent manager Charlie Christie, who she began dating in 2018.

Maude is rumoured to be dating former Euphoria actor Lukas Gage

Angus Cloud

While the show has teased a potential romance between fan-favourite Fez and Lexi, not much is known about Angus Cloud's real-life relationship status. The actor has managed to keep his love life private but is believed to be single.

Angus is believed to be single

