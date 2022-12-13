I Am Ruth: Viewers saying same thing about Kate Winslet's daughter in new drama The actress stars alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton

Channel 4's brand new feature-length drama, I Am Ruth, made its debut last week and viewers are still talking about the compelling yet heartbreaking film.

MORE: Kate Winslet stars alongside daughter in new drama I Am Ruth - did you spot her?

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet stars alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, in the feature, which is part of Dominic Savage's anthology series.

WATCH: Kate Winslet talks working with her daughter for I Am Ruth

Loading the player...

Kate plays the titular character, Ruth, a loving and concerned mother who is battling a strained relationship with her daughter, Freya, as she becomes consumed by the pressures of social media.

Viewers have praised the gripping drama, with many commenting on the stunning performances from the mother-and-daughter duo. One person wrote: "My goodness me - I Am Ruth on @Channel4 is so powerful! Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton give incredible performances. I can relate to the character of Ruth completely. Just brilliant and heartbreaking!" while another added: "Kate Winslet. Mia Threapleton. Absolutely Amazing. Like Mother like Daughter."

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals Neville’s new romance after Florence heartbreak

MORE: The White Lotus season two ending explained - and how it was foreshadowed

A third person tweeted: "Just watched #IAmRuth. Outstanding performances by Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton," while another added: "Extraordinary, enthralling, engaging, devastating, moving TV. Kate and Mia are brilliant. I've always loved Kate's work and her daughter matched her in this powerful piece."

Mia Threapleton is Kate Winslet's real-life daughter

Kate previously opened up about what it was like working with her 22-year-old daughter, Mia, whom she shares with ex-husband, director Jim Threapleton.

Speaking to press at a Q&A, the 47-year-old actress admitted there was a "personal overlap" while working on the show, which she branded "inevitable".

Viewers praised the mother-daughter duo

"We know how to push each other's buttons... I've been a parent to teenagers and have been on the periphery of friends raising teenagers who have gone through some absolutely horrific things. A lot of the things you hear in the film are direct from things that friends have said to me."

In a separate interview on ITV's Lorraine, she said it was "amazing" to work alongside her daughter, saying that she was "blown away by her courage". "She's very, very powerful," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.