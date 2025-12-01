21 best Christmas films of all time – and how to watch them

Michael Caine stars as Ebenezer Scrooge

The most classic of all of Charles Dicken's adaptations sees Michael Caine in the role of his lifetime as Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable human among Muppets who is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve in order to change his ways in time for Christmas. This adaptation isn't just hilarious, it is also one of the many adaptations of the novel that remains closest to the books. What makes it even better is how seriously Sir Michael takes the role.

Speaking to The Guardian, the film's director, Brian Henson, said: "When I met Michael Caine to talk about playing Scrooge, one of the first things he said was, I'm going to play this movie like I'm working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me.'"

Available on on Disney +.