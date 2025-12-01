21 best Christmas films of all time – and how to watch them

Whether you're a Scrooge or go crazy for Christmas, there's one thing that we can all agree on: watching endless Christmas movies throughout December is an essential part of getting into the festive spirit. Luckily, there is a wide range of holiday films available to stream at any moment.
As the countdown to the big day begins, we've compiled a list of HELLO!'s top 21 Christmas films to watch over the festive season.
Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon star in the festive classic
Love Actually
A classic, a love story, a masterpiece! An all-star British cast (with one American, hey Laura Linney!) join together to tell many, many stories of love over Christmas, from unrequited longing that has long been considered creepy (we're looking at you Andrew Lincoln), to love of family and friendship.
From has-been rock stars to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the stories are woven together brilliantly as is one to watch again and again!
Will Ferrell proves once again that he's the Christmas movie king in this festive cracker. Spirited is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel with a twist – it's told from the perspective of the ghosts. Will plays the ghost of Christmas present who visits Ryan Reynolds' character in the hopes that he will change his tight-fisted ways.
The film is based on the best-selling book from Matt Haig
A Boy Called Christmas
Based on the best-selling book from Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas tells the origin story of Father Christmas.
When an ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure in search of his father, he soon discovers his magical destiny. The cast is impressive, too. Dame Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig and Stephen Merchant are just some of the movie's big names.
A classic! We still watch this classic like it's the first time. Mara Wilson and Richard Attenborough star in this movie all about the power of believing. When a temporary Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, is brought in for New York City department store's parade, he spends his time trying to convince those around him he is the real deal.
The film is based on Raymond Briggs's 1978 picture book
The Snowman
This short and sweet tale of friendship never fails to bring a tear to our eyes each Christmas. Based on Raymond Briggs's 1978 picture book, this animated story follows a young boy named James, who builds a snowman that magically comes to life and takes him on an adventure to the North Pole. David Bowie features in the film, which made a star of Aled Jones, who famously sang the lead track, 'Walking in the Air'.
Bill Murray stars in this 1980s retelling of Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Scrooged
Bill Murray stars in this 1980s retelling of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which we think is possibly one of the best modern adaptations. The story follows cynical and selfish TV executive Frank Cross, played by Bill Murray, who is visited by a trio of ghosts on Christmas Eve.
This Christmas classic hit our screens in 2020 and we couldn't love it more. Last Christmas follows Emilia Clarke as Kate, a young woman who spends her time working in the Christmas shop, drinking and eating junk food, and doing very little else. After a chance encounter with handsome stranger Tom, Kate begins to learn how to appreciate life more... all to the tune of George Michael songs, of course.
Watch on Netflix.
Madalen Mills stars as Journey Jangle
Jingle Jangle
This Netflix flick is certain to bring you some joy. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey tells the story of Jeronicus Jangle, played by Forest Whitaker, a legendary toymaker who finds himself needing the help of his young granddaughter, Journey, to save his magical shop after a former apprentice betrays him. With fantastic songs and a gorgeous backdrop, this needs to be added to your watch list pronto.
Available on Netflix.
Vanessa Hudgens stars in the film
The Princess Switch
After visiting Belgravia for a baking competition, Stacy is shocked to discover her doppelganger, Lady Margaret Delacourt. The pair swap places so that Margaret can spend some time out of the spotlight, and offers to sponsor her best friend's daughter to go to an expensive ballet school in exchange. Of course, drama ensues.
Available on Netflix.
Renée Zellweger stars in the iconic rom-com
Bridget Jones's Diary
I know what you're thinking: Is Bridget Jones really a Christmas film? And the answer is yes, yes it is. Not only does the film start and end with the Christmas holidays, but we're also treated to Colin Firth in a polo-neck Rudolph jumper… I'll say no more.
The story follows hopeless singleton Bridget Jones, who is trying to make sense of love, relationships and life in London.
The most classic of all of Charles Dicken's adaptations sees Michael Caine in the role of his lifetime as Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable human among Muppets who is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve in order to change his ways in time for Christmas. This adaptation isn't just hilarious, it is also one of the many adaptations of the novel that remains closest to the books. What makes it even better is how seriously Sir Michael takes the role.
Speaking to The Guardian, the film's director, Brian Henson, said: "When I met Michael Caine to talk about playing Scrooge, one of the first things he said was, I'm going to play this movie like I'm working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me.'"
This 1984 comedy horror has become something of a cult classic, probably because of how weird a concept it is. An inventor picks up a gift for his teenage son Billy – a little Mogwai by the name of Gizmo. While Gizmo is very cute and sings wearing a Santa hat and is simply a precious cinnamon roll who must be protected, Billy is something of an irresponsible owner and breaks one of the main rules of Mogwai ownership; never, NEVER feed them after midnight.
Cue the hundreds of devilish gremlins wreaking havoc in the little town of Kingston Falls. This film has everything – Christmas cheer, cute critters and a bunch of Gremlins singing along to Snow White. Wait, what?!
This 70s-set festive comedy drama follows a group of teens as they are forced to spend the holidays with cantankerous teacher, Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti). This moving yet funny coming-of-age tale was a big hit among viewers and critics when it was released last year, and if you've not seen it, then you're in for a treat this festive period!
Available on Netflix.
Macaulay Culkin stars in the film
Home Alone
KEVIN! The film that launched a thousand quotable moments sees Kevin McCallister accidentally left at home by his family as they head on vacation for the holidays. While Kevin's mum desperately tries to make her way make to him after realising their colossal mistake, the youngster has to deal with two dim burglars trying their best to break into his home by setting up some ingenious booby-traps.
Tom Hanks and Josh Hutcherson star in this festive classic about a young boy who boards a train to the North Pole, embarking on an epic and magical journey of discovery. This heartwarming, family-friendly movie has been a Christmas staple for two decades and never fails to bring a tear to my eye.
Will Ferrell stars in (probably) his most wholesome role as Buddy the Elf in Elf, who was raised in the North Pole with elves before discovering that he is actually human, and sent to meet his father (who is on the naughty list, not good).
It is a classic tale of winning over a grumpy old man who hates Christmas with a little bit of singing Christmas cheer out loud for all to hear, and is the perfect family film to enjoy during a cosy night in.
Jim Carrey is brilliant in Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jim Carrey absolutely OWNS the Grinch in this film. While the folks of Whoville get ready for Christmas, the Grinch resides along in the mountains (with his dog, of course) and decides to ruin everyone's fun by stealing all of the Christmas presents. The film is hilarious and the Grinch is basically the voice of the Millennial generation, just ask Twitter.
How could we not? We never fail to watch this classic every year and are always pleased when it lands on the streaming platform. Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and festive fun, what more could you want?
Jack Skellington, from Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town and determines to bring the festivities home with him
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Perfect for Christmas and Halloween alike, this creepy cult animation follows Jack Skellington, from Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town and determines to bring the festivities home with him. Unfortunately, his peers don't quite seem to 'get it'. Cue tiny monster children planning on kidnap 'Mr Sandy Claws' and everything going disastrously wrong.
An instant classic that has also just released a sequel. This Santa film stars Kurt Russell as a sarcastic Santa Claus who gets into trouble on Christmas Eve after a brother and sister pair accidentally make him crash his sleigh. Cue singing in prison, adorable elves with chainsaws and a lot of confused police officers. Oh, and has tissues at the ready, because the sweet story will definitely bring a tear or two!
Available on Netflix.
Tim Allen plays divorced dad Scott Calvin
The Santa Clause
After a single dad, Scott, accidentally causes Santa to fall off the roof, he puts on the red suit and accidentally signs himself up to becoming the new Father Christmas, and will have 11 months to sort out his life before he becomes Santa for good.