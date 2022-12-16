The Traitors: will Wilfred turn on Amanda? Episode nine’s sneak peek hints at betrayal Warning, spoilers for episode eight ahead…

The Traitors viewers were in an uproar following episode eight - as a sneak peek revealed that Wilfred was beginning to consider betraying Amanda, admitting that he is beginning not to trust her.

In the sneak peek for the next episode, Wilfred told the camera: "The more the game goes on, the less I trust Amanda."

The Traitors clip shows Wilf deciding to turn on Amanda

Fans weren’t remotely happy by the sneak peek, with one writing: "If Wilf backstabs Amanda I SWEAR #TheTraitors," while another person added: "Remember what’s on the Welsh flag Wilf."

The fan is, of course, referring to an earlier episode where Wilf and Amanda turned to Alyssa, and Amanda warned him not to do the same thing with her, telling him that she would be a 'dragon' if he tried to betray her.

Will the traitors turn on each other?

A third person added: "Wilf turning against Amanda? You’ll never work in the UK again! #TheTraitors." Another fan added: "Wilf wanting to turn on Amanda I think NOT #TheTraitors."

With just 11 players left, suspicions are higher than ever as players are determined to prove their loyalty, and it appears that Fay is beginning to wonder if there is more to Amanda than what meets the eye, while Maddy continues to be determined that Wilfred and Aaron are traitors together.

The latest episode was full of drama, and saw Alex as the latest contestant to be 'murdered' after declining the traitors' offer to join them on the show. Tweeting about the situation, she said: "I asked to sleep on this as it was LATE, but I had to respond asap. A LOT went through my mind. But ultimately I made the best decision at the time w the knowledge, emotions & gut feelings I had. Perhaps not the best “game theory” play, but the best play for me."

