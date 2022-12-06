The Traitors: major secret between two players shocks contestants - VIDEO

Have you been loving The Traitors? Can’t wait for the next episode? Don’t worry, we have you covered! BBC has shared a sneak peek of total chaos erupting in episode four after two of the players share some major revelations. Warning, spoilers ahead…

In the upcoming episode, the contestants are having breakfast when Claudia enters to tell the group that no one was murdered last night by the Traitors. Instead, three players have been carefully selected and put on trial. These three players will be watched throughout the day, with one of them being murdered later that night.

WATCH: Tensions rise in episode 4 of The Traitors

After announcing the three players on trial, tensions instantly rise as the group begin to accuse one another of being traitors, leading magician Tom to finally reveal that he and Alex are actually a couple - a detail that they had kept a secret.

He said: "Guys, straight up. This is a lot. Obviously, we’ve got three people on the line here and I'm going to be honest, I love you all. Alex isn’t a Traitor, straight up. She’s my girlfriend. We came in here as a couple, but we came to try and find Traitors.

Tom made an annoucement

"What we tried to do was come apart separately, hear where there were individual stories, combine them to try and smart out Traitors. She is Faithful 100%, I am Faithful."

Awkwardly, Matt had previously revealed that he had a crush on Alex and looked shocked, particularly as Maddy turned to a confused Matt and said: “I thought you were going to get with Alex?"

Speaking about his decision to explain their relationship, Tom said: "I just panicked, and I knew I had to lay all my cards on the table at that moment." Eek!

Alex is secretly dating Tom

Matt previously opened up about being too trusting, telling BBC: "I am quite gullible. I’ll believe anything unless people give me a reason not to. That’s what worries me a bit about this whole thing. If someone told me it's raining outside and it's actually 20 degrees, I’d pack a jacket."

