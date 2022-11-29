Claudia Winkleman reveals 'brutal' new role away from Strictly Come Dancing The series starts on Tuesday night

BBC One's new psychological reality competition, The Traitors, sees 22 strangers take part in the "ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust" for a chance to win a whopping £120,000.

The series is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who, according to This Morning's Phillip Schofield, is "brutal" in her role. Intrigued? Read on to find out more…

The Traitors sees the Strictly host welcome 22 strangers to a stunning castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they will compete to win a large cash prize.

Hidden among the contestants are The Traitors, whose job is to secretly murder one player each night without getting caught.

It's up to the other players, called the Faithfuls, to try and sniff out the Traitors and banish them from the game before they end up becoming the next victim.

Those who survive will have a chance of winning the money at the end. However, if a Traitor remains in the game, they'll take all of the cash.

There are 22 contestants taking part in the show

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of This Morning to promote the new show, Claudia told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "The whole thing is completely brutal."

Phillip responded: "You are quite brutal. I've never seen you host anything like this."

Teasing the programme, Claudia added: "It's about reading a room and it's about charm and making people like you. It's like nothing I've ever seen before so I went in deep."

The contestants will be welcomed at Ardross Castle in Scotland

Speaking to The Sunday Times recently, the 50-year-old explained how she can't be as friendly with the contestants as she is with celebrities on Strictly.

"I don't want you to think I'm horrible. But I have to be distant because I know too much," she explained. "They know I'll look after them and I'll give them a little squeeze and all that, but it's dog-eat-dog. They tear each other to pieces."

