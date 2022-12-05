The Traitors: meet the contestants and see who has left the show and why: updates Warning, all of the spoilers for episodes one to three of The Traitors

The Traitors is the parlour game turned reality TV show that we are obsessed with. In the series, a group of contestants must try to work out who among them is a 'traitor' in order to win a £120,000 prize.

If they fail to find the three 'traitors' in their midst, it means the traitors take home the pot. So who is on the show, and who has left so far? See our updated guide to the group of contestants…

Alyssa

Status: Traitor

Business student Alyssa is perhaps the most unsuspecting traitor! Speaking about why she’d make a good traitor, she told the BBC: "I look quite young and kind of innocent looking, I give off a very naïve vibe, I think. Growing up a lot of people saw this and they underestimated me. I felt like all my life I've been trying to deter the misjudgment and be the loudest, boldest, and smartest in the room." Are you rooting for her?

Amanda

Status: Traitor

Welsh Estate Agent Amanda has taken on the role of a traitor with aplomb and certainly sounds like she’s in it to win it. She told BBC: "I’m prepared to do anything. I've got to bring the trophy back to Wales. Especially because it's filmed in a castle, I've got to."

Wilfred

Status: Traitor

Will has already revealed that he is happy to do what it takes to win the prize money, so it’s a good thing he’s a traitor! "Everybody’s here to play a game and I have no qualms with getting rid of people. I will not feel bad about it," he said. "[…] Even if I get rid of someone who I've built a good relationship with, I don't care, that's the game. So, for me, I'm not scared to turn people against each other, if I have to."

Hannah

Status: Faithful

Comedian Hannah is one of the more confident members of the faithful and seems to have convinced everyone that she is in the group she says she is. But will this be enough for her to avoid suspicions? Speaking about making a good 'faithful', she said: "I’m really good at reading people, I've got really good gut instincts. I never go with my gut in real life because you have to give people the benefit of the doubt, but I'm usually always right about things."

John

Status: Faithful

Spa Therapist John most certainly isn’t relaxed in the first three episodes of the show, particularly when accusing Aaron of being a traitor. Before the show, he said: "If you’re a Traitor, and you tell everyone you’re Faithful and you're not showing any emotion whatsoever when people walk in at breakfast because you know you're the one who’s got rid of someone, then it’s going to show." If only it were that easy!

Maddy

Status: Faithful

Maddy is an actress but has chosen not to tell her fellow contestants this crucial bit of information, instead saying (truthfully) that she is also a receptionist. But what will happen if they find out the truth? Chatting about what she’ll bring to the game, she said: "Hopefully, a bit of humour! I don’t know, to be honest... I'm a bit nervous. Hopefully, some good chat and have fun in the process."

Alex

Status: Faithful

Presenter and actress Alex has some tricks up her sleeve after entering the show alongside her boyfriend Tom - but the other contestants didn’t need to know that! The 'faithful' did her research by watching the Dutch version of the show, saying: "I've seen the first episode of the Dutch version of the show, and I can see how brutal it is. I'm definitely going to take a very friendly approach, because that’s who I am and I wouldn't feel comfortable doing anything other than that."

Tom

Status: Faithful

Alex’s boyfriend Tom also happens to be a magician, and is very good at reading people. Or so he says… He said: "I think I'll bring a unique form of thinking. I think of everything quite literally, I don't let my emotions get the better of me. I would much rather not make it to the final than make it to the final and the Traitors still be there."

Matt

Status: Faithful

BMX athlete Matt might be barking up the wrong tree with his crush on taken Alex, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have an eye out for spotting a traitor! Speaking about his trustworthy nature, he said: "I am quite gullible. I’ll believe anything unless people give me a reason not to. That’s what worries me a bit about this whole thing. If someone told me it's raining outside and it's actually 20 degrees, I’d pack a jacket."

Meryl

Status: Faithful

Scottish Call Centre Agent is part of the faithful team - but will she remain that way for long? Speaking about her skills at spotting a liar, she said: "I have lied, so I know a good liar when I see one as I've done that before. I’ll know who’s lying because I've said the exact same things and I'll be able to spot the exact same traits. I need to remember not to land myself in it when I'm trying to catch other people out. I need to focus on my concentration."

Rayan

Status: Faithful

Trainee lawyer Rayan has kept his head down in the competition so far, and despite being a faithful we can’t help but think he’d make a brilliant traitor! Speaking about his skills going into the game, he said: "I’d be pretty incredible at lying. You need to really have the brain power for it. You need to be able to be consistent and never let your guard down. I think I've got what it takes, I’m ready to lie." Someone recruit him as a traitor ASAP!

Ivan

Status: Faithful

Cornwall-based author Ivan is determined to get through the game with a nine-point plan - although he had admitted that it might not work out the way he hoped. He said: "I have a strong nine-point plan. I have zero confidence that it's going to work because at base, this game is chaos. You cannot control it and there is no winning strategy."

Aaron

Status: Faithful

Sweet Aaron is not a traitor and definitely didn’t love it when people thought otherwise. The Property Agent spoke about how his job might help him find the traitors, saying: "I've got a background in sales, so I'll be able to read people quite well. Body language, personality, that aspect. I’m also quite a happy chappy so I reckon I won't be too intense. I’ll bring quite a lot of energy to the game."

Andrea

Status: Faithful

Retiree Andrea is certain that her age and experience will put her in good stead in the game. She said: "I'm a happy person, so I hope to bring that as well, mixed in with the suspicion. I want to give the game a sense of enjoyment, although this may not be what the game is about at all… I'd like to win very much, and I don't mind banishing people at all. Although if I don't win, it’s not the end of the world. I think I've got to live the experience to the max and with the maximum of my ability."

Fay

Status: Faithful

Head of School Welfare, Fay was no nonsense at rooting out those traitors from the very beginning - something that made her something of a suspect in her fellow traitors’ minds. However, so far she has hung on in there. Speaking about her game plan, she said: "I thought I would because I always thought I would be a Faithful. But now, I don't want to be a Faithful. I would love to be a Traitor, I think you have to have more of a game plan if you are one."

Theo

Status: Faithful

Leeds-based Cheerleading Coach Leon’s game plan is to be a friend to all. He said: "My game plan is to be myself and let people fall in love with me. To get people to do their best and to help them believe in themselves. I always like to be that strong character and tell people they can do it and make them believe. I’d definitely like to motivate others to help them succeed, that's my game plan."

Amos

Status: Faithful, eliminated

Doctor Amos was back at work very quickly after being selected to leave the competition before it had even begun. God, it’s brutal out here.

Kieran

Status: Faithful, eliminated

Solutions Consultant Kieran took himself to the 'worst player' end of the line-up, accepting that he was one of the most likely to lose out on the prize money. Unfortunately for him, it cost him the game immediately, as he was booted out of the show before even stepping foot inside of the castle.

Nicky

Status: Faithful, eliminated

Poor Nicky failed to convince her fellow Faithfuls of her innocence and was the first to be accused of being a traitor. Upon leaving, she said: "I’d just like to say, you know what, it’s a hard decision to make and it’s not been very pleasant sat here. However, you’re all wrong. I am a Faithful."

Aisha

Status: Faithful, murdered

The first out, bubbly and chatty Aisha was murdered by the traitors. Receiving her envelope, she said: "Snakes. Absolute snakes them Traitors. Ah God! No one wants to be the first person to go do they? So, it’s hard. It's rough." Aisha, we hardly knew ye.

Claire

Status: Faithful, murdered

Ex-police officer Claire was far too savvy and switched on for the traitors’ liking, and therefore was the second contestant to be 'murdered' on the show. It’s probably for the best as she might have rooted them all out too soon!

Imran

Status: Faithful, eliminated

Imran bought a level of logic to the game as a scientist, but sadly it wasn’t enough to prevent a herd mentality surrounding his guilt which mostly came from Theo's determination that Imran wanted to take his bestie Claire away by murdering her (eh?!). Imran was of course eliminated from the game, meaning that the faithful had taken another one of their own, boo!

