Who is Strictly star Helen Skelton famous footballer brother?

Helen Skelton will be cheered on by her family for the Strictly Come Dancing finale - and we hope her famous brother will be among them! Helen’s big brother is Gavin Skelton, an English football manager who was previously a professional for Carlisle United.

MORE: Why Strictly's Helen Skelton's Christmas with three children will be bittersweet

The footballer was a defensive midfielder, and also played at Workington, Barrow and Kilmarnock before becoming the manager at Queen of the South back in 2016. He is married with one son, Helen’s six-year-old nephew.

WATCH: Watch the moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during routine

Loading the player...

While Gavin isn’t on social media, he has previously spoken fondly about his sister, who is two years younger than him. Back in 2011, he opened up about her Comic Relief stunt where she did a high-wire walk between the chimneys of Battersea Power Station, telling The Daily Record: "Helen seems to have done quite a lot for Sport Relief but I don’t really know where this one has come from.

Gavin is a former footballer

"She has been training for six months and training hard, so I’m sure she’s well prepared. I’m okay with it all but I think our mum has had a few sleepless nights – I think she’s more nervous about it than Helen is! I speak to Helen on the phone quite a lot but she doesn’t seem to have mentioned much about this. It’s a daunting thing to do, and not something I would be keen on as I don’t like heights like that."

WATCH: The moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during live Strictly semi-finals – VIDEO

STRICTLY LATEST: Helen Skelton talks Gorka Marquez's physique and secret admirer as she admits 'terror'

Helen is in the final of Strictly

He added: "I’ll be watching on TV but some of the family are going down there to watch her on the day – and I think I’ll be a bit more nervous then. Helen has done really well but it’s not something I really think about, in the same way that she doesn’t really think about me being a footballer."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.