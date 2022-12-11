Helen Skelton talks Gorka Marquez's physique and secret admirer as she admits 'terror' The Strictly Come Dancing stars have a close bond…

Strictly's Helen Skelton commented on her dance partner Gorka Marquez's ripped body following a sultry Argentine Tango on Sunday's episode of the show which the mum-of-three said she felt "terror" about performing.

Hilariously, the presenter also revealed that the Spaniard attracted the attention of an unexpected fan when he joined her for some farm work earlier in the week – a ram!

WATCH: Helen Skelton has fans saying the same thing after 'sensational' routine

"He didn't even have his shirt off," the star hilariously quipped, to the delight of co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Gorka has become known for showcasing his impressive abs on the programme, and despite the platonic nature of their relationship, Helen has clearly taken notice!

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have struck up a strong friendship

Last week, she and her partner performed their most daring routine yet, a Fosse-inspired performance to Cabaret, with Gorka's see-through top and eyeliner making for a very striking look.

Before the show, the pair treated their fans to a rare glimpse inside their sweet backstage morning ritual.

Appearing on Virgin Radio with Chris Evans, the dancing duo opened up about how they prepare themselves ahead of their gruelling Strictly rehearsals.

The pair performed an Argentine Tango in the semi-final

Gorka explained: "The more we get to know each other, the more we know how to work with each other. So, with us, we love a coffee and toast in the morning. It allows us to catch up on our kids, then leaving that aside, we're like, 'Okay, now it's time to dance.'"

When asked if the pair take regular breaks, Gorka revealed: "We go for as long as we can until lunch, and then at around 2pm or 3pm, you can see Helen's eyes start to close shut, am I'm like, 'Okay, you need caffeine now!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Helen made a candid parenting confession. Reflecting on family life, the Countryfile presenter revealed: "[Gorka] always says how well his child has slept, to which I say, 'My child didn't sleep at all.'"

