Why Strictly's Helen Skelton's Christmas with three children will be bittersweet

Helen Skelton is heading into the festive season on a high, as she dances her way to the Strictly Come Dancing final alongside Gorka Marquez.

However, the Countryfile star will likely have a bittersweet Christmas as it will mark her and her children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie's first family holiday without her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler. The former couple – who split in April 2022 following an eight-year marriage – will celebrate Elsie's first birthday this month, just days after what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary.

They exchanged vows on 22 December 2013, with the former Blue Peter presenter looking stunning in a 1920s-style bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, embellished sheer top and a satin sash around her waist, while rugby league player Richie looked dapper in a black suit.

Just four months after she welcomed her third child, Helen took to her Instagram Stories to release a short statement confirming she and Richie had separated. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," she wrote.

The TV star and the rugby player got married in 2013 but split in 2022

Helen later clarified that she does not feel like a "victim" following their split, telling The Telegraph: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

The mum-of-three did confess to having days, "when I'm [explicit] off." She noted: "But equally, in this job, you're in a lot of people’s lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective."

Once Strictly ends, Helen will celebrate Christmas with her three children

She also recently revealed that she had sold several items that reminded her of her former marriage at her family home in Yorkshire. During her appearance on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, Helen explained: "This is a great opportunity to get rid of a load of stuff."

The "stuff" she was referring to was sentimental items such as an antique dark wood vaulting horse – one of her wedding presents – plus a Victorian dentist chair and two Art Deco armchairs.

