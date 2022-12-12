Watch moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during live Strictly semi-finals – VIDEO The presenter is hoping for a place in the final

Helen Skelton wowed the judges and the viewers with her two routines during Sunday night's live semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing. But the TV presenter had a slight wardrobe malfunction during her second performance.

Taking to the ballroom floor with Gorka Marquez to dance their daring Argentine Tango, Helen performed a move which resulted in her heels getting caught in the hem, watch the moment she ripped her dress during the dance in the video below…

Despite the mishap, Helen continued the routine like a pro and received generally positive praise and scores from the judges. The pair gained nines across the board from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Earlier in the evening, Helen and Gorka performed a beautiful waltz and received high praise, once again bagging a 36 out of 40.

Helen's shoe got caught on her dress

Elsewhere during the semi-finals, Fleur East and Vito Coppola wowed with their Paso Doble and Charleston. Molly received a number of 10s with her Paso Doble and her American Smooth.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal impressed the viewers with their waltz and Charleston, and Will and Nancy brought the house down with their Couple's Choice, despite suffering disappointment earlier on in the show after their Paso Doble.

