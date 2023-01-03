Silent Witness fans seriously divided over new episode The BBC has released two new episodes

Silent Witness has finally returned to our screens but it looks like fans are seriously divided over the opening episode. Reuniting fan favourites Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson for another high-stakes case, on Monday night the BBC aired 'The Penitent Part 1', which saw the forensics team investigating the death of a man thrown from a high-rise building.

Sparking a mixed reaction, it seems that while fans were delighted to tune in, they quickly found the episode a bit confusing. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "#SilentWitness Can anyone explain it to me?"

"Love #SilentWitness but I find it so confusing to watch sometimes. I have to be an MI5 Operative to keep up with who is who. Pathologists please and not detectives" added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Just watched Silent Witness. Have NO idea of what's going on. Incomprehensible."

While some struggled to keep up with the storyline, others were quick to praise the new episode, with a user tweeting:

"Kicking off 2023 with a new series of #SilentWitness Love it. Gripping, intense, on-the-edge-of-your-seat episodes. Amazingly done. Incredible cast @EmiliaFox @MrDavidCaves @A_L_astrMichael @aki_oooo @SophiaMyles. One of the #BestTVDramaseries around."

Some fans were confused by the latest storyline

A second agreed: "Fantastic first 2 episodes of series 26 of #silentwitness with the brilliant @EmiliaFox and @MrDavidCaves. I can't wait for the rest of the series. Loving the Jakki moments."

Others praised the gripping episode as well as the sweet relationship between couple, Nikki and Jack

Unsurprisingly, a number of Twitter users also raved about the sweet relationship between power couple Nikki and Jack – we can't wait to see what's in store for them this season!

"Sooo Nikki pretty much told jack she loved him didn't she," wrote one. "Jakki have my heart now more than ever," commented another. "Can Nikki and Jack just please resign from the Lyell to go and live a happy life in Italy or something? Please! #SilentWitness," joked a third.

