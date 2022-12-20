Emilia Fox's real-life Silent Witness moment revealed

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox is set to have a real-life Dr. Nikki Alexander moment as she will be appearing on the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures this December, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

The actress joins Professor Dame Sue Black, one of the world's leading forensic investigators, who will be hosting a series of three lecturers that will be broadcast on BBC4 at 8pm on 26, 27 and 28 December.

Emilia will feature in lecture one, where she'll be channeling Dr. Nikki as she leads a demo about non-human bones that can be mistaken for human. She'll also be talking about forensics in fictional settings.

The lectures come just ahead of the new series of Silent Witness, which is set to arrive on our screens in January 2023 and will mark Emilia's 19th year in the role.

Back in September, the actress told HELLO! about the similarities between herself and Nikki. "I think we're both very passionate about our work, but Nikki hasn't had a sort of a home life or family life," she said. "It's only recently that she's had a few forays with romance and the relationship between Jack and Nikki has started to be explored and obviously, I have a very different kind of home life."

Emilia with Sue Black. Photo Credit: Paul Wilkinson

She also revealed that had she not pursued a career in acting, she might have wanted to train as a pathologist.

"I realise slightly to my shame now, that having worked on Silent Witness for 18 years, I probably could have trained to be a pathologist and done it for real but I'm not sure that I was ever clever enough to do that so it probably wouldn't have been a possibility in the end anyway," she explained.

"I think certainly because lots of my family are in acting or have some connection to the same profession, it's exactly the reason why I didn't want to do it. But then going to university I tried to take a different path in life. And then while I was there, I developed a passion for acting and then once I started I didn't look back."

