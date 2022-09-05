Exclusive: Silent Witness star Emilia Fox confirms series 26

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has confirmed that series 26 of the popular BBC crime drama is currently underway.

MORE: Silent Witness: this Bridgerton star once starred on show - and she looks so different!

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, the actress revealed that the cast and crew are currently working on the new season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Do you enjoy the long-running crime drama?

When asked if there was anything she could reveal about the upcoming series, she said: "Well, we're definitely making it now. I think I'm allowed to say that, probably not allowed to say much more than that, but we are making series 26 now."

Emilia stars as Dr. Nikki Alexander in the long-running series, who leads a team of forensic pathology experts as they investigate dark and grisly crimes.

The most recent season marked the show's 25th anniversary which welcomed back original cast member Amanda Burton to play the iconic Dr Sam Ryan.

MORE: Silent Witness: why did these former stars leave the show?

MORE: Emma Thompson's daughter lands role in BBC's Silent Witness

While Emilia remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the new series, the latest season's major cliffhanger ending suggests that we may not have seen the last of Nikki's ex-husband, Tom Faulkner.

Series 26 is currently underway

The final episode of series 25 left audiences wondering whether Tom had sought revenge for being framed for murder by government special adviser, Oscar Harris.

In the final moments of the episode, Nikki received a text saying: "I can't let it go. I’m sorry," before Tom entered Oscar's prison cell.

Speaking about the ambiguous ending, producer Nick Lambon said: "I like it when stories aren't completely tied up in a neat bow, because life isn't really like that. Let the audience fill that gap.

Series 25 introduced Nikki's ex-husband, Tom

"I think when you are working on a long-running series like Silent Witness, you need to work hard not to completely close too many stories down," he told Digital Spy.

"You want to leave threads hanging and to play with, but also, they have to have freedom to go in absolutely the opposite direction. The adaptability of the show is what has helped it to regenerate and run for so long."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.