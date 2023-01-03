Yellowstone fans left furious by season five update as show releases midseason finale Are you a fan of the Paramount+ series?

Yellowstone fans were delighted when season five of the neo-Western drama returned for its fifth season in December 2022, but many are now feeling disappointed after a recent update.

Following the first eight episodes airing on Paramount+, the show is now finished for the time being after airing a midseason finale for the fifth installment. Not only that, fans might be upset to learn that the second half of season five will not be released anytime soon.

Needless to say, fans took to social media to share their frustration. One person wrote on Twitter: "If #Yellowstone isn't coming back for the rest of season 5 for another 6 months, then just call it season six, not a 'mid-season finale', whatever that is."

A second said: "Can I start a petition to STOP mid-season finales? @YellowstoneTV won't be back until summer?! @Yellowstone I'm going to need you to quit the attitude. Thanks. #YellowStone."

Yellowstone recently aired in midseason finale

Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins in the drama, spoke to TV Insider about the future of the show and its plot. "There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," she began.

"I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back." Looks like fans are going to have to be patient!

Are you a fan of the show?

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone franchise has been a huge success, prompting multiple spin-offs and prequels. More recently, Paramount+ began streaming its new series, 1923, starring Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

For those who are yet to tune into the new show, which was released exclusively on the streaming platform on December 18, the synopsis reads: "1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara.

"The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

