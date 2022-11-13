Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman reacts to co-star's major transformation for season five - Exclusive The actress spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Yellowstone star Orli Gottesman has opened up about joining the cast of season five, revealing her reaction to co-star Finn Little's growth spurt.

The 16-year-old actress, who is a fan of the show, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the upcoming season and bonding with her on-screen love interest.

"Finn wasn't really at all what I expected," said Orli. "People probably know this already but going into season five, he grew a foot and a half and he's totally grown up now. I don't really know what I was expecting going into it but he was really nice, super approachable."

She added: "Going in I had watched some newer interviews of Finn, so I kind of had seen him but he was not at all what I expected."

On bonding with Finn, who plays Carter in the Paramount series, she said: "We met, shook hands, made small talk and throughout the next couple times I was there filming, we got to know each other.

"We're both at the same age, juniors in high school and getting our licenses and he's from out of the country, so we bonded over how American licenses work and registrations and what you learn in school. I learned a lot about how schooling works in Australia.

"Working with him was a blast, it was a lot of fun," she added.

Finn Little plays Carter in the series

Orli isn't the only one to notice Finn's change in appearance as fans pointed out the Australian teen's growth spurt when photos teasing the new season were released earlier this year. "Can't wait to see how they explain the new Carter! So grown up and handsome in just a blink of an eye to TV viewers," one fan commented under a photo of Carter posted to Finn's Instagram account.

Orli plays newcomer Halie in the new season, a confidant teenager who gravitates towards Carter. Chatting about her character, Orli said: "She's super outgoing, very approachable. Her character in season five shows up very unexpectedly, you wouldn't really think to add a character like her. Then you realize she plays a significant role for Carter and acts as an introduction to get him out of his shell."

