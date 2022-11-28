Yellowstone fans have one major complaint about new spin-off 1923 Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will lead the cast

Yellowstone fans are so excited to watch its new spin-off show, 1923, but after the official full-length trailer was released over the weekend – some have the same big complaint.

Taking to social media to share their thoughts about the show, which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, some fans have been left feeling disheartened after realizing that the show would only be available to paying customers of the streaming platform, Paramount+.

WATCH: The 1923 full-length trailer is here

One person tweeted: "Would love to watch this show but if @paramountnet can't sort out the streaming option, I'll have to wait. This is ridiculous."

A second agreed and particularly upset, writing: "Pffffffffffffffft!!!!! I have @paramountplus and @Yellowstone is on there but I have to buy it!!! What!! Yet @TulsaKing is on there for free. Weird.

Harrison Ford will lead the cast

"You guys trying to make MORE money on the popularity of @Yellowstone. Something fishy. So we going to pay for 1923 too! No thanks." A third simply asked: "Why am I paying for Paramount+ when I can't watch Yellowstone live when it airs?"

The show is set for release on December 18 2022 and has a brilliant cast including the aforementioned Helen, Harrison, as well Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle and James Bond actor Timothy Dalton.

1923 is a spin-off from hugely popular show, Yellowstone

1923 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ which is available for $4.99 a month for the essential plan. Fans in the UK can also watch via the platform. All of the subscription plans include a free 7-day trial, and you cancel your subscription at any time.

As for what viewers can expect from the upcoming prequel spin-off, the synopsis reads: "1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara.

"The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

