Yellowstone star Lilli Kay reveals how new character shakes up the Dutton family - Exclusive

Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how her character, newcomer Clara Brewer, is set to shake up the Dutton family in the new season of the hit Paramount drama.

MORE: Yellowstone: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren wow in first trailer for spinoff 1923

Chatting to HELLO! at the premiere in New York City, the actress revealed that Clara's political morals are different and "new" compared to the original characters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series?

Chatting about her character's role as John Dutton's new assistant and how she accustoms to her new job, she said: "I think it's kind of hilarious. This is a character who is entering this world that she's very not accustomed to. She is a political [woman]. She's used to sort of dealing with politicians, she's not used to this and I think she, in a weird way, is like us.

"If any of us were to walk into this family and this world, you'd go 'I got to get it together'. But I think she does have her feet on the ground when it comes to politics in a very sort of morally straightforward way, which is new."

MORE: Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman reacts to co-star's major transformation for season five

MORE: Yellowstone season 5's return and will there be season 6?

Teasing Clara's relationship with John, Lilli implied that the two don't get off to the smoothest start. "Initially, he's a big challenge," she said."He's difficult to wrangle but I think she just gains so much respect for him and for the way that he operates and I think they kind of have a little bit of camaraderie as it goes along. They sort of start to get used to each other."

Lilli plays John Dutton's assistant Clara

Speaking about Clara's goals over the course of the new series, Lilli added: "I think that they change, because I think initially she's being a dutiful assistant and trying to function in her role within the government, but I think that her allegiance sort of shifts to being loyal to this family, and to John.

"Learning how to fight the way the Duttons fight. That's a different, a huge, shift."

Yellowstone seasons one to four are available to stream on Paramount +. Season five premieres on 14 November in the UK and 13 November in the US.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.