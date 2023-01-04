The Witcher season 3 to make major change that fans will love The third series of The Witcher will make its Netflix debut in summer 2023

Season three of The Witcher is set to land on Netflix later this year, and ahead of its release, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is revealing some major changes that fans will love. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the series creator said: "What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books."

Explaining how the source material has influenced the upcoming episodes, she added:

"Obviously, we can't do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments and huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

As fans will know, the third series of The Witcher is set to be bittersweet as it was revealed that Henry Cavill will exit the show following the finale. In his place, Liam Hemsworth has been cast in the role of Geralt of Rivia, which will commence in the fourth season.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has given fans an idea of what to expect from the third season

Speaking about Cavill's departure, showrunner Lauren has also promised to give the actor an epic send-off.

"Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately," she said.

The Witcher team will give Henry Cavill an epic send-off

"Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement."

Asked whether Henry Cavill will remain tied to The Witcher universe, either behind the scenes or in an alternative role, Lauren replied: "We haven't even thought about that at this point."

