The Witcher season three wraps filming with unexpected message from Henry Cavill

Fans who are eagerly awaiting season three of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher will be thrilled to hear that filming for the new episodes has officially wrapped.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 11 September, executive producer Steven Gaub confirmed the exciting news by sharing a snap of a skull from set with the caption: "And that's a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix!!"

Bola Ogun, who has directed the final two episodes, also confirmed that production has finished, writing: "That's a wrap!" on her Instagram stories.

What's more, according to fansite Redanian Intelligence, Henry Cavill, who leads the series as monster-hunter for hire Geralt of Riveria, shared a sweet letter with the show's cast and crew on the last day of filming.

"What a season this has been!" the letter starts. "I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest. Sincerely, Henry Cavill."

The third outing of the hugely popular series has been in production since March and filming has taken place in the UK, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and Morocco. Back in July, production was temporarily halted following a Covid-19 outbreak on set, with rumours that the Geralt of Rivia actor himself had caught the virus.

It wasn't the first time the show has had to shut down due to coronavirus. Back in 2020, when the show was shooting its second season, production was delayed by several months as a result of the lockdown restrictions and even resulted in the release date being pushed back by several months.

The synopsis for season three reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

