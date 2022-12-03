The Witcher: Blood Origin cast's 'starstruck' reaction to Michelle Yeoh's fighting skills

Fantasy fans are no doubt counting down the days until The Witcher: Blood Origin officially makes its Netflix debut on Christmas Day. Boasting an incredible cast, which also includes Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh; actors Huw Novelli and Francesca Mills spoke exclusively to HELLO! about joining the show, plus how their co-star Michelle gave them some invaluable advice.

Taking on the roles of Callan and Meldof respectively, Huw and Francesca were tasked with filming extremely complex fight sequences for the show, but luckily Michelle Yeoh – one of the most celebrated action stars in the world – was on hand to help.

Asked whether the A-lister had given them any pearls of wisdom, Huw said:

"Do you know what, she did. When I first read the script and we got to the end and saw that we had a fight scene with Michelle Yeoh, I was so chuffed! But I remember one of the things she said to us when we got on set was, 'It's very easy when you learn the fight scenes to be like boom, move, move, move but it's more of a dance'. Michelle comes from a kind of dance background when she was younger and it's more fluid…not everything has to hit a beat. So, those were the tips that she gave me really, and I'm very, very thankful for them."

Francesca added: "And just watching Michelle in the fights…the day that we were on set with Michelle learning the fights, Adam Horton the stunt co-ordinator would be explaining to me and Huw what we were supposed to be doing like 'one more time' or 'could you go do that one more time.' Michelle swans in, Adam shows her this big, complicated routine taking out like ten guys and she's like 'yeah, got it' and then she's just done it in one take."

Michelle Yeoh plays Scían in The Witcher: Blood Origin

She continued: "Just the talent, we are in the presence of a legend. It was awesome, it was such a treat to learn and to educate ourselves about the craft from an expert."

Huw Novelli and Francesca Mills turned to Michelle for advice while filming intense fight scenes

Having starred in numerous action films, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Tomorrow Never Dies – to name a few – it's safe to say that Michelle Yeoh's advice is worth its weight in gold.

