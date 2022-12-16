Henry Cavill and girlfriend confirm new Warhammer project after heartbreaking week The news comes after Henry was let go from his Superman role

Henry Cavill has teamed up with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso to adapt the fantasy tabletop game Warhammer 40,000 for the screen. "For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action," the 39-year-old actor shared with fans on social media on Friday.

"Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life," he added, alongside the below video which revealed a first look at the series.

"Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon," he continued, referencing his 33-year-old girlfriend.

"And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer."

Henry then spoke directly to the Warhammer fans, promising to "respect this IP that we love," adding: "I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen."

"Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home. The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you," added Natalie.

Henry and Natalie will produce the series together

Warhammer 40,000 is set in a distant future,"where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many: traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods."

The news comes days after it was revealed that DC Comics and Warner Bros had told the actor that they were looking for new talent for their upcoming Superman film, despite Henry playing the coveted superhero for almost a decade, and in October quitting The Witcher to return as the caped crusader.

"It's sad news, everyone," Henry wrote, sharing the news. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

Henry recently quit The Witcher

He had previously left the Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly to star in James Gunn's Superman film, with Netflix confirming Liam Hemsworth had been cast to take over the reins as Geralt of Rivia.

Season three, with Henry, will air in Summer 2023 before the fourth season with Liam drops on the streaming platform.

