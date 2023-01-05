Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine reveals major season 12 moment that has never happened on show before We can't believe we've never noticed this!

Death in Paradise is finally back on our screens for season 12, and we were joined by one of the show's longest running cast members, Elizabeth Bourgine, who filled us in on the incredible first episode, Catherine's role in it – and the one thing that finally took place in the opening episode of the show.

Chatting to HELLO! for the Under the Palms Death in Paradise series, she explained: "What will be very nice to see in the first episode, and two others, for the first time you'll see the real friendship between Selwyn and Catherine. We've been in it since day one and we've never had a scene together!

"I don't know why! They forgot! But now they've written one. So you'll be able to see a real friendship between two friends who have known each other for so many years. It's very deep, they respect each other, they love each other very much – and they have their own ways to see [each other]. We have three wonderful scenes in the series, really lovely moments."

She added: "We said to each other, 'Can you believe that this is our first scene together? A real scene together' We were so happy about it."

We're so glad they finally got a scene for just the two of them!

When asked if their years of friendship on the show made their on-screen relationship easier to portray, Elizabeth added: "We know each other so well. We know our characters, because for 12 years we've been building the story… so it came really naturally. When you see the scene between Catherine and Selwyn, it's just Elizabeth and Don having fun!"

