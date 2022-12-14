Kris Marshall is back as DI Humphrey Goodman in first look at Beyond Paradise Are you ready for the return of DI Humphrey Goodman?

Kris Marshall is back in his fan-favourite role of DI Humphrey Goodman, and the BBC has shared a first look at the star alongside Sally Bretton for the upcoming Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

The show showed Humphrey and his fiancée Martha Lloyd posing together while stood by a lake on the Devonshire coast. But what can we expect from the new show? Find out more…

The series is set to follow Humphrey back in the UK as he takes on investigating new cases closer to home instead of in the Caribbean. The synopsis reads: "A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London. As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

"Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work."

Unlike Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise will look at an array of crimes instead of focusing on murder mysteries, which will include an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist burning down local businesses.

Ralf Little currently stars as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

Speaking about the new show, Shantol Jackson, who plays Naomi in the original series, told HELLO! and other reporters: "When you hear of a spin-off you hear, 'Oh will we be in it? We’d love to be in it!’ It just speaks to how popular the show is. And I think when I got here last year, I didn't realise how popular it was, how much viewership it has. I mean, I used to watch it with my dad years ago, but you really never know.

"And it's not something I checked. So when a show has a spinoff it speaks to the popularity and the demand. So I guess we're doing something really good here, and I'm sure they will do even greater things there. So I'm just excited to see it and to see how people will respond to it. And I'm happy people have more Death in Paradise."

