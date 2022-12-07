Death in Paradise season 12: Everything you need to know Guest stars include actors from Downton Abbey and Sanditon

We simply cannot wait for the new series of Death in Paradise to land on our screens next year. The light-hearted murder mystery recently confirmed the release date for season 12 - but what can we expect from another visit to Saint Marie?

Find out everything you need to know here, including which amazing new guest stars will be featuring in the show…

Death in Paradise series 12 plot

Ralf Little will reprise his role as DI Neville Parker in the series, which will see the Saint Marie police department investigate the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene.

Fans can also expect to meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on one of the island's hillsides, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them.

The synopsis continues: "An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville's greatest ever challenge."

Tahj Miles and Shantol Jackson will reprise their roles

Death in Paradise cast

Returning alongside Ralf in the upcoming series are Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey and Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce. Shantol Jackson (Sergeant Naomi Thomas), and Ginny Holder (Darlene) are also confirmed for the new episodes.

Death in Paradise guest stars

A list of fantastic guest stars are set to join the cast list for series 12, including Downton Abbey star Cara Theobold, Peep Show's Robert Webb, Derry Girls' Siobhan McSweeney, Les Dennis, Barney Walsh and Crashing actor Amit Shah.

The Split star Fiona Button will guest star

I Hate Suzie's Chelsea Edge, Sanditon's Kevin Eldon, The Crown's Christopher Villiers and The Split star Fiona Button will also be making their way to the island.

Rounding out the guest star list are After Life actress Jo Hartley, Kate and Koji's Okorie Chukw, The Outlaws' Gamba Cole and Holby City actor John Michie.

Death in Paradise season 12 release date

Fans can tune into the season 12 premiere on Friday 6 January at 9pm on BBC One.

