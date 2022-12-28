Death in Paradise fans left worried after Neville Parker's new romance revealed in Christmas special Did you watch the BBC festive episode?

Death in Paradise aired its festive special episode on Boxing Day and viewers were more than delighted to see Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, and all the other familiar faces back on screen.

But there was one storyline involving the lead detective that has left some fans concerned. After a new romance appeared to blossom between Neville and newcomer Sophie Chambers, who is played by Chelsea Edge, some viewers expressed their worry that a new relationship could mean Neville's departure from St Marie is on the horizon.

Taking to social media, one fan shared their theory: "Is Neville's time in Saint Marie almost up? The introduction of a love interest makes it feel like he'll be leaving soon. #DeathInParadise."

A second had a similar view, writing: "I'm worried if Neville gets a love interest he will be leaving #deathinparadise." A third agreed with the idea, but had a more hopeful plot in mind: "I think Neville may stick around long enough to be married on the island, and then when kids happen/about to happen, that will be his cue to leave."

Could Neville and Sophie be the show's next big couple?

Meanwhile, others were simply delighted to see Neville find potential romance with Sophie, particularly after the heartbreak he faced after Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert, left the island.

"Loved the Christmas special of Death in Paradise last night great mystery storyline and great acting from the cast, and I think Neville and Sophie make such a cute couple and very similar in lots of ways #deathinparadise #christmas2022," wrote one fan.

Another commented: "My god Neville has found somebody who is as awkward and clumsy as he is. Beautiful. #deathinparadise."

Sophie Chambers is played by Chelsea Edge

Ralf spoke to HELLO! and other press about what's in store for Neville and the new arrival: "[Neville is] immediately smitten," the actor began. "But it's not as simple as that because he still misses Florence terribly. He's still quite burned by that experience.

"It's been a difficult time to sort of get used to being on the island. He had all of those challenges to overcome. He largely has now, although, you know, he's not suddenly fine with all these kinds of somewhat quirky eccentricities, they haven’t just disappeared. But he’s just settled in, being used to the island then Florence left. He's still a bit devastated."

