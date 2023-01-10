Silent Witness viewers left 'heartbroken' as they notice emotional detail

Silent Witness continued with its 26th season on Monday night and viewers who tuned in to watch the episode were left feeling rather emotional.

The latest instalment saw Dr Nikki Alexander, Jack Hodgson and the Lyell team tackle yet another disturbing case, which saw a group of teenagers discover an abandoned lorry containing a number of injured and deceased people.

WATCH: Are you enjoying series 26?

Loading the player...

While fans were glued to the screen thanks to the gripping plot, some couldn't help but feel heartbroken as they noticed that some scenes were filmed using the Holby City set, a BBC show that was axed last year.

The Casualty spin-off aired its final episode in March 2022 with the heartbreaking death of beloved character Jac Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "All these shots of the Holby set. All the emotions! #SilentWitness," while another added: "They could have at least tried to make it look less like Holby to save our broken hearts!!"

Exclusive: Emilia Fox opens up about her future on Silent Witness and reveals the very different career path she could have taken

MORE: Emilia Fox's real-life Silent Witness moment revealed

"The main entrance to Holby City Hospital, and Darwin Ward on #SilentWitness," a third person wrote, adding a broken heart emoji and a crying face.

The Holby City set was used in Monday night's episode

Another commented: "Bit emotional to see the #holby set tonight in #SilentWitness it was bittersweet."

For those who have yet to catch up on the chilling episode, it sees Nikki and Jack get to work in the lab to discover what exactly happened after a lobby filled with several dead bodies is found.

The full synopsis reads: "An abandoned lorry is found at a quarry with several dead and dying people in the back. Initially, it appears to be a classic sex trafficking story that Nikki and the police are all too familiar with, but it soon becomes clear that all is not as it seems.

"With the survivors refusing to speak, Nikki and the team must use their pathological and forensic skills to identify the deceased and piece together what happened."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.