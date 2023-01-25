The Catch: Meet the cast of the channel 5 drama - including this Midsomer Murders star The psychological drama consists of four episodes

Channel 5 is gifting fans with a brand new psychological thriller – The Catch. Based on T.M. Logan's bestselling novel of the same name, the four-part drama follows proud husband and father Ed, who finds his life spiralling out of control after meeting his daughter's mysterious new boyfriend.

Promising a number of twists and turns that'll keep audiences on the edge of their seats, the new series also boasts an incredible cast, that includes a familiar face from Midsomer Murders! Keep reading for all the details on The Catch, plus watch the trailer below.

Jason Watkins as Ed Collier

Taking on the role of Ed Collier is BAFTA-winning actor, Jason Watkins. Famed for his work on The Crown, Call The Midwife, Line of Duty and SAS: Rogue Heroes, Jason has also starred in Midsomer Murders, portraying Joe Ferabbee in the season 20 episode, 'Send in the Clowns.'

Speaking about his role in the The Catch, he explained: "I've always loved thrillers on screen and The Catch has all the ingredients to keep audiences hooked. Three dimensional characters, a family unit under stress, with a tragedy at the heart – all brilliantly framed in the thriller genre. I'm always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what's best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure. It's great to play a character so buffeted by events."

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan Wilson

Aneurin Barnard is stepping into the shoes of Ryan Wilson – Abbie's wealthy and handsome new boyfriend who quickly stirs up trouble for the Collier family.

Wondering where you've seen the actor before? Aneurin has appeared in the movies Dunkirk and The Goldfinch, as well as in TV dramas The White Queen, The Pact and Peaky Blinders. Just like his co-star Jason Watkins, Aneurin also counts an episode of Midsomer Murders among his many credits.

Poppy Gilbert as Abbie Collier

Poppy Gilbert stars as Abbie Collier, Ed's daughter whom he's extremely protective over. Boasting an impressive career, the actress has previously appeared in Chloe, Stay Close, Leonardo and Perfect Addiction, to name a few. No stranger to the world of psychological thrillers, we can't wait to watch her performance in the channel 5 series.

Cathy Belton as Claire Collier

Cast as the wife of Ed Collier is Irish actress, Cathy Belton. Famed for her roles in Philomena, A Little Chaos and Nocebo, she's also appeared in Doctors, Red Rock and The Woman in White.

