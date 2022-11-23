Amanda Owen breaks silence after Our Yorkshire Farm is axed A new spin-off series without Amanda will replace the show

Amanda Owen has broken her silence after it was announced that Channel 5 has axed Our Yorkshire Farm, which is to be replaced with a spin-off without the starring shepherdess.

The popular documentary programme followed Amanda and her husband, Clive Owen, as they raised their nine children on their farm at Ravenseat in North Yorkshire.

Five months after the couple announced their split, Channel 5 has said that the show will not be recommissioned.

A new series, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, centering on the lives of Clive and his eldest son, 18-year-old Reuben, will take its place, following the father-son duo as they launch a digging business together.

Taking to her social media accounts hours after the news was announced, the 48-year-old mum-of-nine shared a video which showed the shepherdess driving a tractor spreading manure across her farmland. She also shared a sweet picture of her standing alongside her son, Reuben.

She captioned the post: "Another day, more [expletive] to deal with. Good job it goes with the territory," while adding a poop emoji and a smirk face emoji.

The star took to Instagram following the annoucement

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section, with one person writing: "You tell em girl," while another added: "Great pictures Amanda. Telling it as it is. Keep going and be proud."

A third shared their sadness over the series being cancelled, writing: "Can't understand why are they cancelling my fave show."

The news comes after Amanda and Clive announced their separation back in June.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she told her 526,000 followers: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Amanda with her eldest son, Reuben

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

