How many episodes are in Channel 5's new drama Riptide? Here's all you need to know about the new series

Channel 5's brand new drama Riptide sounds gripping!

The new series, which stars Jo Joyner and Peter O'Brien, is set in Australia and tells the story of Alison Weston whose life is turned upside down when her husband goes missing. Here's all you need to know…

How many episodes are there in Riptide?

There are four episodes in total of Riptide. The first aired on Tuesday evening at 9pm on Channel 5 and the remaining three episodes will air on consecutive nights until Friday 30 December – meaning you'll be entertained each evening during 'Betwixtmas'.

Riptide on Channel 5 is airing over four consecutive nights

What is Riptide about?

Riptide tells the story of Alison and Sean – newlyweds who are in the bliss of wedded life when suddenly things take a horrific turn. Keen surfer Sean heads out to the sea one day near where they live Down Under, but doesn't return home.

When the police show up on Alison's door, her whole world comes crashing down and she decides that there's more to the story than Sean drowning.

Jo Joyner stars in the Riptide

Who stars in Riptide?

Leading the cast of Riptide is Jo Joyner who plays Alison. Fans will immediately recognise Alison thanks to her role as Tanya Branning in BBC soap EastEnders, but she's also appeared in Ackley Bridge, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Netflix drama, Stay Close.

Neighbours actor Peter O'Brien also appears

Also appearing in the drama is Neighbours star Peter O'Brien in the role of Sean Weston, Alison's husband. Elsewhere in the show, fans can look out for appearances from Shameless actor Ciaran Griffiths and Outlander's David Berry.

What are fans making of Riptide so far?

Episode one aired on Tuesday and fans have been reacting to the story so far. One person wrote: "Omg the first episode was amazing cannot wait to see the rest." A second said: "The first episode of #Riptide was great."

A third added: "#Riptide is brilliant. Lots of interesting characters and great actors. Can't wait for tonight's episode!"

