5 amazing Apple TV+ shows coming in 2023 Apple TV+ has just announced its 2023 roster of shows – and they all look incredible

Mark your calendars! These are the most amazing Apple TV+ shows coming to your screens in spring 2023 and beyond. After announcing this year's exciting line-up of new and returning shows, Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming at Apple TV+ said: "Each year, we look forward to delivering even more compelling, premium stories from today's most talented and masterful storytellers, and this year is no different."

From awe-inspiring travel shows to high-stakes thrillers, feel-good comedies and more, these are the five Apple TV+ shows that we can't wait to watch! Here's everything you need to know about them…

WATCH: HBO's must-watch shows of 2023

Loading the player...

MORE: 10 most exciting Netflix shows and films coming out in 2023

READ: The official HELLO! 2023 TV Calendar: All the shows that should be on your radar

Ted Lasso

Ranked as one of the most celebrated comedies in history, Ted Lasso will debut its highly-anticipated third season this spring. Returning as the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, Jason Sudeikis is joined by cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV+ this spring

Shrinking

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are at the helm of Apple's Comedy Original, Shrinking. Written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, the show delves into the life of a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who decided to put his training and ethics aside to tell his patients exactly what he thinks. You can watch Shrinking from January 27.

Shrinking will land on Apple TV+ on 27 January

Truth Be Told

Helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson, Truth Be Told is back with Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville. Focusing on a new case, Poppy meets Eva (played by Gabrielle Union), an outspoken high school principal who becomes involved in a problematic incident. Cue plenty of twists and turns!

Episode one of the new series of Truth Be Told will premiere on 20 January

The Last Thing He Told Me

Set to premiere on April 13, The Last Thing He Told Me is based on Laura Dave's best-selling mystery-thriller novel. The series follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner) a woman who believes she's finally found the love of her life until he disappears. In a bid to find out the truth, Hannah must befriend her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), which is easier said than done.

The Last Thing He Told Me stars Jennifer Garner

The Reluctant Traveller

Emmy Award-winning host Eugene Levy is exploring some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations in a bid to broaden his typically unadventurous horizons. From ice floating in Finland to captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, the Schitt's Creek star is confronting some of his long-held fears and trying new things.

The Reluctant Traveler is presented by Eugene Levy

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.