The Daily Lowdown: Miley Cyrus and SZA tease exciting project that fans will love

SZA and Miley Cyrus could be set for a collaboration and we couldn't be more excited. Both artists have been enjoying huge chart success in recent weeks thanks to SZA's new album SOS and Miley's brilliant comeback track, Flowers, and now the RnB star has teased the artists could release music as a pair. Taking to Twitter, the Kill Bill singer tweeted Miley directly saying congratulations when Flowers hit Number One, adding she was excited about Miley's album and to work together in the future. Bring it on!

The Brits are continuing to build excitement for the upcoming awards and now Stormzy has been announced as a performer at the event next month. The rapper, who last performed at the show in 2020, will take to the stage no doubt to sing some new tracks from his new album This Is What I Mean, which has been recognised in the Mastercard Album of the Year Award category. The Firebabe artist has also been nominated in the Artist of the year and Best Hip-Hop Grime categories. Stormzy joins a growing list of artists performing at London's O2 arena on the 11 feb including Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance at The 1975's gig in Newcastle recently and, of course, did it with his iconic sense of humour. The Someone You Loved singer was jokingly introduced to the stage as Harry Styles in a video shown to the crowd, before appearing at the stage door. Lewis took to the stage to sing a cover of The 1975's song Antichrist before deciding to cover Love Story by Taylor Swift, which was no doubt a nod to the American singer's surprise appearance on the band's tour earlier this month. The 1975 also welcomed frontman Matty Healy's dad, Tim, to the stage, who sang All I Need To Hear.

Following the huge success of her ticket sales so far, Madonna has added another UK date to her upcoming tour. The global superstar has announced a fifth London show after the first sold out within minutes. Madonna will be bringing her Celebration Tour to the UK later this year as part of her massive run of shows to mark her 40 years in music. Madonna will be performing at London's O2 Arena beginning October 14 and running until the fifth show in December. Tickets for the new show go on sale on 27 January.

And fans of Fall Out Boy had a nice surprise at their show in Chicago this week when the band performed their new tracks for the first time. The rock band debuted the songs Love From The Other Side and Heartbreak Feels So Good which are set to appear on their upcoming album So Much For Stardust which is due for release on 24 March. The band also delighted the crowd when they performed some of their biggest hits from their back catalogue including Sugar, We're Going Down and Dance Dance.

