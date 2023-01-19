The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish takes legal action after terrifying stalker ordeal

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Billie Eilish taking out a restraining order after a terrifying stalker ordeal.

We're also discussing the tragic news that actor Julian Sands has gone missing during a hiking trip in California. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Billie Eilish has requested a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her parents' home. The Bad Guy singer said she feared for her safety after a 39-year-old man named Christopher A. Anderson turned up at the property in California "uninvited and unannounced", according to official court documents. Billie also alleged in the papers that the man turned up to profess his love for the award-winning star multiple times in December, he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary. Billie's emergency protective order was put in place following a more recent break-in at the beginning of January.

MORE: How did That '70s show end and what can we expect from That '90s show?

MORE: Who is Julian Sands? Son of British actor joins search for father missing for four days

British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing after going hiking in California. The 65-year-old, who is known for roles in popular films such as Smallville and A Room with A View, disappeared last Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles. Police on the scene were forced to abandon their search at the weekend because of the risk of avalanches and bad weather, but have since continued their efforts via drones and helicopters. Friends and other stars in the industry including Samuel West have expressed their concern for Julian and are praying for his rescue.

Lewis Capaldi is currently enjoying his European tour in front of thousands of concert-goers, but his most recent Manchester gig was brought to a sudden halt when a fight broke out in the crowd. The Forget You singer took to the AO Arean to belt out hits such as Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait, when the altercation was brought to his attention. Lewis addressed the moment by saying to the crowd that people were scrapping and that they should be removed. Take a listen to the moment here. Once the issue was addressed by security, his fans then began chanting in Lewis' favour before he started his song from the beginning.

MORE: Jessica Mulroney finally breaks silence on Harry and Meghan's Netflix series with cryptic post

MORE: BAFTA 2023 nominations: see the full list here

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined and has been deferred by medical examiners. According to CBS, the LA Country Medical Coroner has requested further investigation and more studies into what caused the sudden death of the 54-year-old singer. Lisa, who was the daughter of Elvis and Lisa Marie, had suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabassas before she was rushed to hospital and put into an induced coma, before passing away a few hours later, however the actual cause of death is not yet finalised. Meanwhile the family of Lisa Marie confirmed that a public memorial would be taking place at Elvis' estate Graceland in Memphis.

Dolly Parton has confirmed some very exciting collaborations ahead for her upcoming rock and roll album. The Country star, who initially declined her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in late 2022, decided to launch a rock album to celebrate the award she later accepted and has now revealed that Beatles legend Paul McCartney will be one of the collabs. Appearing on The View, Dolly said that she has teamed up with Macca and also revealed that Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks would appear on the record, too. Dolly's rock album will be titled Rock Star and is due for release later this year.

And BAFTA have announced the nominations for this year's awards and plenty of big names have bagged themselves a nod. Titles such as The Banshees of Inisherin, Aftersun and Everything Everywhere All At Once are leading the way with a number of nominations in categories for best film and directing, meanwhile huge stars such as Empire of Light's Michael Ward, Black Panther's Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis have found themselves featured in the acting categories. Head over to Hellomagazine.com to see the full list of nominees. The BAFTAs will take place at the royal albert hall in London on Sunday 19 February.