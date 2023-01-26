Holly Willoughby shares how she fell in love with husband Dan and teases exciting detail The This Morning presenter shares three children with TV producer Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby has offered a rare insight into her marriage to husband Dan Baldwin.

Taking to her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, the This Morning presenter teased some exciting news with fans as she opened up about her personal life - particularly the early days of her romance with the TV producer.

"At this point, you might be feeling as though this newsletter is a little light - and you'd be right - but that's only because I'm keeping something close to my chest," she explained in her newsletter.

"You've only got to wait until Friday to find out…but you heard it here first. Don't forget to keep an eye on the WYLDE MOON Instagram for sneak peaks. The season of love is fast approaching, and let's just say I'm feeling all loved up…!"

Although she refused to share more details, Holly has hinted the news will be related to Valentine's Day, and maybe Dan!

Holly, who shares three children with her husband, met Dan while working on the children's entertainment show Ministry Of Mayhem in 2004, which he was producing at the time.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

"We met when I was doing Saturday morning kids telly, and he was the producer and I was the presenter," Holly said in a new Instagram video. "I remember I'd already been there for about eight months I think, and then he came in as our new producer, and we started this real intense friendship.

"It was mad actually, there was sort of two other guys that started at the same time, and we just became inseparable. We'd rehearse, and then we'd go out afterwards, and then we'd end up... We were filming down in Maidstone Studios and we used to stay in a hotel there.

"And you know everybody would go to the bar and then everybody would come back into either my room or their room and we'd all sit round just talking and laughing, and I just remember it just being such a fun time. I always describe that time as sort of my university years, really.

"And this must have been six months of real intense friendship and I remember this one night we were in the bar. I cheersed Dan, and I remember my eye just caught him for a little bit longer than it should have done, and I looked at him, and thought, 'Oh my god, I fancy Dan Baldwin.' It took me by complete surprise, and then the rest is history."

The couple tied the knot in 2007 before becoming parents to Belle, 11, Harry, 13, and Chester, eight.

"We've got three beautiful children, and we're very happy and I'm very blessed every day for having him in my life," she added. "But really underpinning all of that, is that real friendship and laughter, and just having good times together, I think, is the real secret to keeping things as they are, which is lovely."

