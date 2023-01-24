The Daily Lowdown: Lizzo to make her UK comeback with major gig

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Lizzo making her UK comeback with a major gig at Brits on the horizon.

Not only that, Niall Horan teases his new music and a Love Island contestant has reportedly left the villa. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Lizzo is making her UK comeback. The Good As Hell singer has been announced as one of the headline performers at this year's Brit Awards. Lizzo will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena next month and will also be hoping to bag an award after being nominated in the International artist of the year and International song of the year categories. Along with Lizzo, other big names recently announced to perform include David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. It comes soon after Harry Styles was also revealed to be performing.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Sam Smith responds to Brit Awards facing controversy in new interview

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk unexpected baby decision after tying the knot

Niall Horan has been busy working on his third album and now he's teased his fans about whats to come. The former One Direction star took to his Tik Tok to share a new video of him playing the guitar and singing what could be a brand new song. Fans also were treated to an exciting teaser in the form of a new website the singer has launched with a message that read: "Keep checking back every day." We hope he doesn't keep us waiting much longer!

Drake was forced to halt his recent gig in New York after a fan reportedly fell from a balcony in the crowd. The Canadian rapper took to the stage at the iconic Apollo Theatre when a concert goer dropped from the lower balcony into the group of people below. The Hotline Bling hitmaker stopped the show and told fans in the venue that they have to make sure somebody's ok, the show was paused for around 15 mins. A Spokesperson for the theatre confirmed to Pitchfork that an investigation would be taking place but that the man wasn't hurt.

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo dates for her 2023 tour. Stevie is already embarking on a joint tour with Billy Joel titled Two Icons, One Night, between March and September, but now the singer is putting on her own individual concerts in between those dates. Stevie is set to put on a string of 14 shows across Seattle, New Orleans, Nashville and Orlando before heading to Louisville in June. It comes soon after the Dreams hitmaker was announced as a featured guest artist on Dolly Parton's upcoming new rock n roll album.

And it's being reported that Love Island contestant Haris Namani has been dumped from the Island just hours after footage of the contestant engaged in a fight emerged online. According to the Sun, the 21-year-old could be seen in a video on a night in a physical altercation with a member of the public. The specific reasons behind Haris' departure have not yet been confirmed by the show, but ITV said in a statement that language and behaviour is always closely monitored, and that Islanders are reminded of what they consider acceptable on the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.