NCIS: Hawai'i fans react as show finally gives update on Lucy Tara

NCIS: Hawai'i gave an update on Yasmine Al-Bustami's character, Lucy Tara, in Monday night's episode - and fans were delighted to see her on-screen girlfriend Kate Whistler light up when she spoke about her.

In the latest instalment, Kate (Tori Anderson) gave her colleague Jesse (Noah Mills) an update on how Lucy is doing in her new role.

"She's good," said Kate whilst chatting in the car with Jesse. "Lucy's even comfortable enough to stand on the flight deck now.

"She's been sending me a lot of pictures but turns out the middle of the ocean looks like the middle of the ocean no matter what amazing country you're anchored in."

Taking to Twitter to react to the update, one person wrote: "How she's glowing once she started talking about Lucy," while another added: "Kate's whole mood changing when talking about Lucy."

A third person commented: "The way Kate went from being frustrated to being so happy and proud when Jesse asked her about Lucy. MY HEART!" while another added: "The way her face lights up when she talks about Lucy."

Kate gave an update on her girlfriend in the latest episode

Lucy told Kate that she would be leaving the island back in episode seven of the current series, explaining that she had been offered a new role as a Special Agent Afloat - a position she applied for when the pair were broken up.

The new role would see Lucy assigned to a ship, taking her away from Hawai'i for four months.

While fans caught a glimpse of Lucy in episode two of the crossover event, which aired earlier this month, it is not known at what point she'll return to the show.

Lucy left Hawai'i in episode seven

However, star of the drama Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, reassured fans that Yasmine will be back at some point in the future. She told TVLine in mid-December: "She still here and she’s still around, but we try to honor what [acting commitments Yasmine] has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here. She’s here right now, and we just wrapped two massive water days where all of us were getting soaking wet."

