Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended Fans are still waiting for her return

When a show has been around for as long as NCIS has, and has the loyal following it does, little riles fans up as much as seeing their favorite characters missing from episodes.

Such is the case with Yamine Al-Bustami's character on NCIS: Hawai'i, Lucy Tara, who has yet to make a return to the tropical island.

Last fans saw her character, she had been promoted to a different role, that of Special Agent Afloat, which requires her to sail off on a ship for multiple months.

When fans noticed her character had yet to make a return from her time at sea, they did not hesitate to air their grievances on social media.

"Total bust... no Lucy sighting at all. So disappointed," one fan wrote on Twitter, as others reiterated the sentiment, writing: "Missing Lucy Tara and waiting for her return from the big boat," as well as: "What they need to do is bring back Lucy," plus even a demanding: "Come back to me NOW," from another viewer.

Plus, the latest episode was lacking any update, as the previous week's episode had, courtesy of a scene between Lucy's girlfriend Kate Whistler, played by Toni Anderson, and their colleague Jesse Boon, played by Noah Mills.

Fans at least recently got an update

"She's good," said Lucy's girlfriend, and, joking of her current marine situation, she added: "She's been sending me a lot of pictures but turns out the middle of the ocean looks like the middle of the ocean no matter what amazing country you're anchored in."

Despite the infrequent updates, luckily for fans they also recently got an update not from Lucy but of Yamine herself, by way of her co-star Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant.

The two stars usually share the screen

She told TVLine in mid-December: "She [is] still here and she’s still around, but we try to honor what [acting commitments Yasmine] has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here. She’s here right now, and we just wrapped two massive water days where all of us were getting soaking wet."

