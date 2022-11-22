NCIS Hawai'i: When will Yasmine Al-Bustami return as Lucy Tara? The fan-favorite has temporarily left the series

NCIS Hawai'i fans have been feeling Yasmine Al-Bustami's absence ever since her character, Lucy Tara, announced her departure in last week's episode.

MORE: Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawai'i - Lucy Tara absence explained

The junior agent told her girlfriend, Kate Whistler, that she would be leaving for four months after landing a job as a Special Agent Afloat. So, when can fans expect Yasmine to return to the role?

Loading the player...

WATCH: 'Kacy' moves in together in NCIS: Hawai'i

Why is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS?

The reason behind Yasmine's temporary departure from the show is currently unknown. It's possible that the star simply has other acting commitments to fulfill and is therefore taking a brief break.

Considering neither Yasmine nor the show have released a statement about the actress' exit, fans can rest assured that Lucy Tara will grace our screens again soon.

What's more, Lucy is only supposed to be away from Hawai'i for four months, so hopefully this means Kate will be welcoming her back with open arms just as soon as her assignment in Singapore is complete.

MORE: How much does Mark Harmon make per episode of NCIS?

MORE: NCIS: What are the cast's net worths?

The couple's last scene on the beach had fans feeling very emotional, with one person tweeting: "We all need a hug but this is so heartwarming. This scene is absolutely beautiful and well written. I know their love will be so much stronger after their reunion," while another added: "The #kacy ending scene was perfection. Wow!! Sad they'll be apart for awhile but they'll get through it."

Lucy Tara left for Singapore in last week's episode

When will Yasmin Al-Bustami return as Lucy Tara?

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long to see Yasmine back on their screens as the actress is set to appear in the upcoming three-way franchise crossover.

The actress even gave an update on filming during an Instagram Live with co-star Vanessa Lachey back in October.

The special will air on CBS on Monday 2 January at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Yasmine will return in the three-hour crossover special

Yasmine is set to return as Lucy in the second instalment of the three-hour event in an NCIS Hawai'i episode titled Deep Fake. She will also appear in the third and final hour in an episode called A Long Time Coming.

Watch new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i every Monday at 10/9c.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.