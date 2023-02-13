Vera viewers disagree over episode three - what do you think? Viewers took to Twitter to discuss Sunday night’s episode of Vera

We adore watching Vera on Sunday nights - but viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss the latest episode and it seems they were divided by the various accents on the show!

Over on social media, fans pointed out that it was odd that some characters didn’t have Geordie accents, with one writing: "The accents are all over the place, I know the geordie accent is hard but come on, my teeth are on edge," while another added: "Odd for a series set in the Northeast that virtually no-one in it has a Northeastern accent."

A third person queried: "If his Dad has worked in Northumberland Council all his life then how has his son not got a local accent?!" Another joked: "I’ve no idea what accent they think they are doing!!"

However, others were quick to come to the show’s defence, with one person writing: "Most of the people I work with and know socially are not Geordie/from the North East. Why do loads of viewers think Newcastle/the North East is only inhabited by people born here?" Another replied: "Only thickos think that. I know how diverse Newcastle is (thank god)."

What did you make of the accents?

Season 12 episode three, Blue, saw Vera investigate the murder of a young police officer, and fans were delighted that - following the finale of Happy Valley in early February - the show continued to put a spotlight on a female protagonist over the age of 50.

They wrote: "Happy Valley rightly praised for having a female lead over 50 and had people talking about more roles for older actresses. It's sometimes taken for granted that #CallTheMidwife and #Vera have older actresses playing strong female leads. It's good to see." What do you think?

