GMB's Susanna Reid makes emotional plea in devastating on-air moment The host could 'hardly bear' to discuss a heartbreaking story

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid made an emotional plea during Tuesday's show while discussing the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The broadcaster and her co-host Ben Shephard were joined by political pundits Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce to talk about the quake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, which has killed more than 5,000 people. See Susanna's heartfelt message in the video below…

WATCH: Susanna Reid makes emotional plea on GMB

After hearing Suanna's plea, Kevin responded: "The rescuers, parents, neighbours – they will be hearing the screams and cries of people trapped under and that's just unimaginable horror and they're having to remove a lot of debris by hand.

"People will be injured. They won't have water. They won't have food. The impact on their mental health. It's unimaginable," he added.

Susanna went on to say: "Oh my goodness. Desperate, desperate scenes.

"The things that people must be having to deal with out there. You can only imagine and good luck to everyone. We send our hopes are with them."

Susanna was visibly moved on Tuesday's show

The emotional segment comes just days after the programme celebrated high audience ratings. Taking to her Instagram page, Susanna congratulated her fellow GMB team members following last Thursday's show, which featured comedian Judi Love as a guest.

"MOMENT OF JOY! @1judilove is a superstar and one of the most watched interviews on yesterday’s @gmb programme. Highest Thursday audience since June 2021," she wrote alongside a selfie with Judi.

Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce joined the presenters on Tuesday

"Our year to date ratings are averaging 22.9% share, up 2.5 share points and our numbers are heading upwards by + 7%. Congrats Team @gmb."

The celebratory post came just hours after national reports emerged of tensions behind-the-scenes, indicating that a confrontation had taken place between Susanna and GMB bosses.

According to reports, the 52-year-old presenter had confronted the ITV production team after a number of errors had been made, including spelling mistakes.

