Vera fans left confused over ITV drama's future as series 11 comes to an end The detective series stars Brenda Blethyn as the titular character

Vera recently returned to screens much to the delight to its huge fanbase, but it seems some viewers have been confused by the ITV drama's future. On Sunday evening, series 11 officially came to an end following the airing of episode six titled The Way The Wind Blows.

The show, which stars Brenda Blethyn as the beloved titular character, once again had viewers guessing about the truth behind the episode's whodunnit, but many were more concerned about when Vera could be returning.

One person asked on Twitter: "How many episodes in this series have aired? TV page said last in series on one page, then two of six on the other!" A second was equally confused, writing: "Loved #vera tonight, as always. Now the last two episodes of series eleven have been shown, does the new series start next week? Heard it does but not sure."

A third also previously said on social media: "Weird that these first two episodes this week and next week are the missing episodes from last series, we should have seen a year ago, then the next four are from the new series #Vera."

Did you watch episode six?

Although the eleventh series of Vera might have come to an end, fans need not worry because the beloved show will return for a new episode next Sunday on ITV1 thanks to series 12 kicking off.

The filming of Vera series 11 faced a number of disruptions during its production run in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Series 12 of Vera kicks off on Sunday 29 January

Various restrictions put in place by the government regarding social distancing and limits in group numbers put a strain on shooting and thus caused a slightly different run of the six episodes in series 11.

However, fans can be assured that episodes from series 12 are due to be aired weekly, starting on Sunday 29 January.

