GMB's Susanna Reid inundated with messages after announcing exciting news The journalist took to Twitter on Wednesday

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has been inundated with fan messages after making an exciting announcement on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the 52-year-old broadcaster revealed that she has been nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year category at the Royal Television Society Awards. Congrats Susanna!

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid makes emotional plea in devastating on-air moment

Loading the player...

She wrote: "Such an honour to even be in the running alongside these legends. Nominated for Royal Television Society Awards: Network Presenter of the Year."

Susanna, who is a mum to three boys, then went on to detail the full list of nominees, adding: "Clive Myrie BBC News for BBC1, Huw Edwards BBC News for BBC1, Susanna Reid Good Morning Britain ITV Studios for ITV."

Susanna attended the Broadcast Awards on Wednesday night

Fans were quick to share their good luck wishes in the comments section, with one person writing: "Well deserved and in my eyes you are a legend, Susanna. Keep up the great work," while another added: "That's great news Susanna, I'm so pleased for you being nominated for the RTS award, you truly deserve it Susanna, as being the best presenter in morning TV."

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid shares grief over loss of beloved former colleague

A third person commented: "Susanna they will be saying the exact same thing at you, you deserve it. GOOD LUCK."

The good news came on the same night that Susanna attended the Broadcast Awards, at which GMB was nominated for Best Daytime Programme, but sadly didn't win.

Good Morning Britain recently celebrated high audience ratings

Congratulating Channel 4's gameshow Moneybags after the ceremony, she tweeted: "BROADCAST AWARDS! Fantastic night out with Team @gmb. And congratulations C4’s Moneybags for winning Best Daytime."

Susanna, who recently issued an emotional plea while reporting on the earthquake in Turkey, celebrated another achievement last week when GMB marked a high in audience ratings. Taking to Instagram following last Thursday's programme, which featured comedian Judi Love as a guest, she wrote: "MOMENT OF JOY! @1judilove is a superstar and one of the most watched interviews on yesterday’s @gmb programme. Highest Thursday audience since June 2021," alongside a selfie with Judi.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.