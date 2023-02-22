Lorraine Kelly 'sent home' from ITV show after falling ill The host was replaced by Ranvir Singh

Lorraine Kelly has said that she is "beyond disappointed" after being "sent home" from work on Wednesday morning after falling ill.

The ITV presenter took to Twitter to announce that she had come down with a bug and was forced to leave the studio.

"When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!!" she wrote.

The 63-year-old, who is married to husband Steve Smith, was inundated with well wishes from fans, with one person writing: "Get well soon lovely Lorraine x," while another added: "Hope you soon feel better Lorraine, sending love to you xxx."

A third person tweeted: "So sorry Lorraine. I always love your interviews with Adam. I'm sure you will feel better soon."

Lorraine was sent home from work on Wednesday

The ITV host was replaced by Ranvir Singh, who stepped in at short notice to take over presenting duties for the morning.

Ahead of the show, Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway introduced Ranvir as she teased the upcoming programme.

"Now, the jeopardy, has Ranvir made it in?" Kate asked, before Ranvir popped up on the screen.

Lorraine was replaced by Ranvir Singh

Ranvir revealed that she had received a call about stepping in for Lorraine early this morning and was on the train just over ten minutes later. "I'm quite proud of myself this morning. Anyway, we want Lorraine to be well - don't we?! But thanks so much to Kate and Ed [Balls] there," she said.

Lorraine's absence comes just a day after she opened up about her mum's illness in a HELLO! exclusive.

She explained that her mother was admitted to hospital last year after experiencing symptoms such as swollen legs. "It was a worrying time for the whole family, and she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that stops the kidneys functioning properly," she said.

